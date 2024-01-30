Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.39

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $24.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 34,390 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.