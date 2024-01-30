Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.39

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $24.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 34,390 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

