eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 464.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.31.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
