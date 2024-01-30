eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 464.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

