Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

EGO stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

