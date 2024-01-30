Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

