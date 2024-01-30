Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Downgraded by Stifel Canada

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.09 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.