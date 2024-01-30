Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,401 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.