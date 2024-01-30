Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 1,254,693 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,523.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 333,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. UBS Group began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock worth $12,478,020. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

