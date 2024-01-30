Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $175,680.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

ELVN stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

