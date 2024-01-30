Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6 %
Enphase Energy stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
