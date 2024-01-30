Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,259,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

