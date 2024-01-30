Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 2.6 %
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.