Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.41. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $217.52 and a 12-month high of $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 65.96%.

In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.18 per share, with a total value of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

