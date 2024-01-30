Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Envista news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NVST opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

