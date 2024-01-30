Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $284.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Bank by 26.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bank by 153.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth $5,984,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,329,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

