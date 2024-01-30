Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

