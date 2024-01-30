Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 990,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

