European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $883.00

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 883 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.23), with a volume of 9258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.16).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,817.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.04.

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.