European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $883.00

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 883 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.23), with a volume of 9258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.16).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,817.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.04.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
