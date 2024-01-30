Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Evolus Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of EOLS opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 672,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 554,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,752,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,647 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

