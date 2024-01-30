ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of ExlService worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.