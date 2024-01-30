Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,306.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,306 ($42.03) and last traded at GBX 3,293 ($41.86), with a volume of 72876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,257 ($41.41).
A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
