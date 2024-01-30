Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,306.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,306 ($42.03) and last traded at GBX 3,293 ($41.86), with a volume of 72876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,257 ($41.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXPN

Experian Price Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,885.77. The company has a market cap of £30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,701.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.