Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

