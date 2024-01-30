F M Investments LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

