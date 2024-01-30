Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $997.70

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $997.70 and traded as low as $976.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $976.03, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $997.70 and a 200-day moving average of $973.05.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $28.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 32.85%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $8.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

