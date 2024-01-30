FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $448.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

