Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RACE stock opened at $344.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average of $325.38. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $246.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

