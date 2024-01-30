Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Price Performance
RACE stock opened at $344.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average of $325.38. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $246.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Ferrari
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.