FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. FG Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. FG Financial Group had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 25.27%.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

