Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $152.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

