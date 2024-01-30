First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.