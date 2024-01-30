First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $798.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

