First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.24

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.24 and traded as high as $27.49. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 198,588 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,721,000 after buying an additional 605,251 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,485.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 224,874 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.