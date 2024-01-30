Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

