Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.