Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

