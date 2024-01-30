Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

