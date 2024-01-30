Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.