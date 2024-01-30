Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

