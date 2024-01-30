Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SJM opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,193.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.