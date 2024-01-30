Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $362,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,261,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 248,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

