Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

