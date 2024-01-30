Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

