Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $378,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

