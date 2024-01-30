Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New $306,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.