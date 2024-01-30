Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 10,213 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

