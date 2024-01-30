Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 18,644 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.