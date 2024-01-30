Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 46,543 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,543 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 16.3 %

NYSE LICY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

