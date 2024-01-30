Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 8,929 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.