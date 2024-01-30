Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.