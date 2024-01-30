Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,143,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Fluor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 304,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $40.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

