Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

FTRE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

