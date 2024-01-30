Forum Financial Management LP Has $8.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $408.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.