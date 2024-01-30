FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FSK stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 152.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 365,173 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

